M. Marlene Miller, 84, of State Route 103 North, Lewistown, was called home to be with her Savior on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, at her home.
Born April 6, 1938, in Lewistown, she was a daughter of the late Robert and Ethel (Spigelmyer) Kirk. Her husband, Harold E. “Abe/Slim/Gene” Miller, whom she married Sept. 22, 1956, survives.
Also surviving are a daughter, Holly D. Radel and husband Dale of Mifflinburg; a son, Brian K. Miller and wife Susan of Watsontown; three siblings, Donna Hopple and husband David of Lewistown, Judy Pandel of Burnham, Mary Steele of Watsontown; five grandchildren, Jason E. Radel and wife Chloe, Margaret A. Worrell and husband Brad, Laura E. Radel, Patrick D. Smith, Carolyn R. “Kari” Boyer and husband Eric; nine great-grandchildren, Arialyn, Ella Jay, Merrin, Freda Rose, Dakota, Clay, Trinity, Olivia, and Jackson.
She was preceded in death by two brothers, Robert and John Kirk.
A 1956 graduate of Rothrock High School, she was employed as a stereophonic wiring assembler at Fisher Electronics in Milroy from 1969 to 1983.
Marlene attended The Way Bible Church of McVeytown, and was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star and the Order of the White Shrine of Jerusalem, both of Lewistown.
She enjoyed spending winters in Florida, ocean cruises, and camping at Hidden Valley Camping Resort in Mifflinburg for many years.
A viewing will be held from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, followed by the funeral service at 1:30 p.m. at Harshbarger Funeral Home, 3 S. Market St., McVeytown, with Pastor Sam Stoey officiating.
Interment will be in Juniata Memorial Park, Lewistown.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
