Mabel June Walter, 94, of Mifflinburg, peacefully went home to be with her Lord and Savior at 7:27 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, at home.
She was born June 6, 1928, in Sunbury, a daughter of the late Ray and Carrie (Dagle) Hoffman. On Nov, 20, 1948, she married John R. Walter, who preceded her in death July 21, 2015, after 66 years of marriage.
Mabel June was a 1946 graduate of Northumberland High School.
Mabel was known for her gracious personality, her faith and her love for family and friends. Many were touched through her greeting card ministry (each note decorated with many, many stickers)!
One of Mabel’s first jobs was at Furman’s Cannery in Northumberland. After marriage and children, she was a homemaker. She was accomplished in sewing and in preserving food, canning many garden crops.
A musician, Mabel June played trumpet in high school band. Special music was enjoyed when Mabel and her sister performed duets, each with a trumpet in one hand while playing the piano with the other hand. Mabel was the accompanist for the quartet of her brothers and cousin for a Sunday church music radio program. They eventually recorded songs to be used if they were unavailable. As an organist, Mabel June served more than 40 years for Dreisbach UCC in Lewisburg. Besides Sunday services, she also played for many weddings and memorial services during those years.
Together, Mabel June and John were active with the Mifflinburg Young Farmers, Pennsylvania and Union County Farm Bureaus, and Buffalo Valley Grange. They received the State Young Farmers’ Service Award in 1970.
Surviving are two sons and one daughter-in-law, Roger and his former wife Peggy Walter of Columbus, Ohio, and Rodney and Rebecca Walter of Lewisburg; four daughters and three sons-in-law, Janet Driscoll of Seneca Falls, N.Y., Joanne and Gerald Lloyd Jr. of Mifflinburg, Fay and Steve Richard of Mifflinburg, and Marlene and Jeff Johnson of Mifflinburg; 18 grandchildren, Jacob and Jessica Walter, Anne and Mike (Courtney) Driscoll, Cassie (Emily), Jerry (Katiann) and Tricia Lloyd, Andrew (Elaina) and Doug (Morgan) Richard, Rachel, Sarah, Hannah and Mary Walter, Jennamarie and Destiny Jones, Courtney (Kody) Andrews, Justin and Kara Johnson; three great-grandchildren, Laurel and Aspen Lloyd, Aubrey Andrews, and more on the way.
In addition to her husband, Mabel June was preceded in death by one sister, Ruth Seiler; four brothers, Charles, David, Kenneth and Franklin Hoffman; son-in-law, Larry Driscoll, and an infant granddaughter, Heather Jones.
Family and friends are welcome to a time of visitation from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6, at Dreisbach United Church of Christ, 875 Dreisbach Church Road, Lewisburg, where the memorial service will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 7, with the Rev. John Yost officiating.
Burial will follow in the adjoining church cemetery.
Mabel June and family have been appreciative of the many friends, neighbors, caregivers and Hospice for all the love, prayers and support.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts in Mabel’s memory may be made to either Dreisbach United Church of Christ, 875 Dreisbach Church Road, Lewisburg, PA 17837 or Hospice of Evangelical, 235 Hospital Dr., Lewisburg, PA 17837.
Arrangements are by Roupp Funeral Home Inc., 8594 Old Turnpike Road, Mifflinburg.
Leave your condolences online at www.rouppfuneralhome.com.