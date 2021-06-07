Beloved mother, grandmother and friend
Mabel L. (Fenstermacher) Haas, 90, of Sugar Camp Road, Danville, passed away peacefully, Thursday, June 3, 2021, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
She was born in Brown, West Virginia on Dec. 26, 1930, a daughter of the late Lena (Swiger) and Walter Pigott.
She attended Wallace High School in Wallace, West Virginia. She married Frank Fenstermacher Sr. and they spent 45 years together until his passing in 1991. She later married Glenn A. Haas and they spent 13 years together until his passing in 2009.
Mabel was a homemaker and a member of the Valley Township Auxiliary. She was an avid reader, loved flower gardening, birds, nature, puzzles and Bluegrass and Classic Country music.
She is survived by her daughter, Mary Ellen Starr, with whom she resided; and her four sons, Frank Fenstermacher Jr, Watsontown, Ralph (Mary Jane) Fenstermacher, Danville, Glen Fenstermacher, Danville and John (Wendy) Fenstermacher, Danville; six grandchildren, Rebecca, Shawn, Shalon, Tyler, Angela and Valerie; 11 great-grandchildren, Sabrina, Sophia, Sienna, Shawnelle, Erica, Lilly, Amoreena, Lincoln, Nataliah, Arieana and Addix; and one great-great-granddaughter, Leah.
In addition to her parents and husbands, she was preceded in death by her son-in-law, Bill Starr; and her sisters, Kitty, Helen, Ruth, and Mary.
The family would like to thank the Palliative Care Team at Geisinger Medical Center for their compassionate care.
Per Mabel’s request, there will be no services.
Burial will be in Northumberland Memorial Cemetery at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Valley Township Fire Company, 7 Indian Run Road, Danville, PA 17821 or the Ash Grove United Methodist Church, 196 Lilac Road, Paxinos, PA 17860.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Brady Funeral Home, Inc. of Danville. Please share memories and messages of support at www.BradyFuneralHome.com