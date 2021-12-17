Mabel M. Zechman, 97, of Middleburg, passed away Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, at Valley View Haven in Belleville.
She was born March 8, 1924, in Decatur Township, Mifflin County, a daughter of the late Lewis D. and Carrie N. (Snook) Lash. On March 31, 1940, she married Gilbert R. Zechman who preceded her in death on Nov. 14, 2001.
Mabel had been employed at Westinghouse in Sunbury, Harrisburg Steel, the Middleburg Silk Mill, and assisted her husband for 25 years in the operation of Zechman Well Drilling.
She was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church, Middleburg, and the mission society of the church. She also served as treasurer for many years for the Haiti Gospel Mission. Mabel enjoyed golfing, crocheting, was an accomplished quilter, and will be remembered for her feisty spirit.
Surviving are a daughter, Nancy M. Page of Middleburg; three grandchildren and their spouses, Jamie (Dennis) Stahl, Erica (Greg) Hood, and Dwayne (Hattie) Page; eight great-grandchildren, Leah (John) Dawes, Denya (Lance) Burris, Brendan Hood, Brady Hood, Kaleisha (Dakota) Wright, Colten (Morgan) Page, Dustin (Jennifer) Stahl, Shanen (Jennifer) Stahl; eight great-grandchildren, Adelyn and Noah Dawes, Lex and Kai Burris, Lauren, Grace, Emma, Haley, and Robbie Stahl; and one sister, Donna Wagner.
She was preceded in death by seven siblings, Lewis, Leo, Dalton Jr., and Guy Lash, Marian Bowersox, Gay Simonetti, and Shirley Lash.
The family will receive visitors from 2 to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 21, at Trinity United Methodist Church, Middleburg, where funeral services will follow at 3 p.m. with Pastor George Price III officiating.
Burial will be in Glendale Cemetery, Middleburg.
Contributions to honor Mabel’s memory may be made to Haiti Gospel Missions, c/o: Nancy Page, 208 E. Main St., Middleburg, PA 17842.
Arrangements are by the Hummel Funeral Home, 574 Hill St., Middleburg.