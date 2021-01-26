Mabel P. Sones, 85, of Turbotville, passed away peacefully Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, at Buffalo Valley Lutheran Village, Lewisburg, where she had been residing.
Born Jan. 21, 1936, in Moreland Township, Lycoming County, she was the daughter of the late Alvin L. and Leona (Lyons) Milheim. On Nov. 26, 1954, she married Edward A. Sones, and together they celebrated 66 years of marriage.
Mabel was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and sister, and was also a breast cancer survivor. She worked at Schnadig’s in Montoursville for more than 30 years. She loved square dancing, but most of all she cherished all the time she could spend with her grandchildren.
In addition to her husband, Ed, she is survived by six daughters, Deb Milheim of Lewisburg, Sharon Remsnyder and her husband Rudy of Hughesville, Betty Rosancrans and her husband Randy of Montandon, Linda Magargel and her husband Harry of Muncy, Cherie Rosenberry and her husband Jamie of Manheim, and Donna Aderhold and her husband Robert of Turbotville; 11 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren; one brother, Charles Milheim of Canton; and one sister, Anna St. John of Sturgis, Michigan.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by two grandchildren, Ryan Culp and Eliza Milheim; one brother, Alvin Milheim; and her stepfather, Walter Brouse.
Family and friends are invited to call from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 28, at Brooks Funeral Home & Cremation Svc PC, 207 Broadway St., Turbotville.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 29, in Twin Hills Memorial Park, Muncy.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in her memory be made to the Breast Cancer Fund, https://give.bcrf.org/give.