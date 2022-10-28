Mable S. Radel, 102, of Lower Augusta Township, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, in Celebration Villa of Lewisburg.
She was born in Snyder County, a daughter of the late Bertha M. Sholley and the late Charles A. Kantz. She was married to Raymond R. Radel who preceded her in death on April 10, 2007.
A homemaker all of her life, she is survived by two sons and daughters-in-law, William R. and Brenda J. Radel of Waterville, Maine and Robert D. and Sheila F. Radel of Sunbury; 11 grandchildren, Jeanette Goehring, Mary Ann and Robert Radel, Joshua and Tammy Radel, Andrew and Tammi Radel, Rachel and David Bardo, Jonathan Radel and fiance Mary Ogles; her many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to her husband, Mabel was preceded in death by her daughter, Lena M. Goehring; grandson, David Robert Radel in infancy; and great-granddaughter, Ciera A. Radel.
Mrs. Radel was a member of St. Elias Reformed Church, Sunbury.
She was an avid reader of Amish books, loved to work in her garden, and enjoyed collecting skunks.
A viewing will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1, at the Blank Funeral Home, 395 State St., Sunbury, with funeral services beginning at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Dr. Clair E. Shaffer officiating.
Burial will follow in Orchard Hills Cemetery, Shamokin Dam.