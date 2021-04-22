BEAVER SPRINGS — The Middlecreek Area Community Center (MACC), at 67 Elm St., Beaver Springs, is having a Kids Fair, Chinese auction, silent auction, and live auction to celebrate its 19th anniversary on May 15.
The Kids Fair will be held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and everything is free, including hotdogs and drinks, crafts, inflatables, games, activities, and safety and educational information. Every child who attends can enter for the drawing of two bicycles donated by Congressman Fred Keller and PA State Representative David Rowe. This event is co-sponsored by the MACC and the Snyder County Coalition for Kids.
A live auction will also be held with auctioneer Ken Hassinger, and more than 60 items. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. with free hors d’oeuvres and beveragesand the auction beginning at 7 p.m. Items like Raystown Lake Pontoon Boat rental for 12 people, Thomas the Train trip, Hershey Park tickets, PA Grand Canyon overnight and horse drawn canyon tour are some of the auction items.
A Chinese auction with more than 300 assorted items including gift cards, children’s toys, crafts, summertime fun treasures, and more have been donated by community members and local businesses. In conjunction with the Chinese auction, a silent auction will also be underway featuring more than 120 unique donations including family outings, home décor, floral arrangements, and summertime baskets. Doors open for the Chinese and silent auctions on Friday, May 14, from 5 to 9 p.m. and again during the Kid’s Fair on Saturday. Chinese auction winners will be notified on Monday. May 17, and silent auction winners we be finalized during the live auction. Need not be present to win.
Stop at the MACC and pick up a key for a chance to win $1,900 cash. Only one key per person and participants must be at least 18 years old. Keys are numbered and non-transferrable. The person to whom the key is logged must be the person to use the key to unlock the cash. Only 300 keys are available and you must be present to win.