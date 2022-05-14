BEAVER SPRINGS — The Middlecreek Area Community Center (MACC) held it's annual fair along with celebrating its 20th anniversary Saturday, and residents took advantage of the sunshine and free food.
MACC Executive Director Mike Bobb said the celebration was something the center looked forward to and he was happy the weather was nice and people were enjoying the day.
"The community came out to support us," he said. "We are happy to see so many people."
The center was established in May 2002 at 67 Elm St., with support from Bobb’s father-in-law and late mother-in-law, Donald and Naomi Moyer.
The MACC has received support from First Community Foundation Partnership, Community Giving Foundation, Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way, Central PA Food Bank, National Beef and other local businesses.
While working to pay off the mortgage, Bobb said, the center’s board of directors has been investing in the facility.
A seven-phase playground improvement is underway, including the addition of play equipment for children of all ages and a canopy for shade. The computer system has been upgraded, the HVAC system and gutters on the building have been replaced and plans are to install new fitness equipment.
The center operates a Keystone Stars 2 child care program and by July, Bobb said, they expect to achieve 3 stars out of a maximum 4 for the program.
"I love seeing all the items that are up for auction," 11-year-old Zoey Williams, of Beavertown said. "It's fun, because sometimes I find some things I want and I get to bid on them."
Tonya Smith, 47, of Middleburg, agreed.
"I came early to look and see what items are going to be available," she said. "I love this center and all they do for the community."
The celebration included a Kids Fair and U.S. Rep. Fred Keller as a guest speaker.