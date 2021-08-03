MIFFLINBURG — The Mifflinburg Area Community Scholarship Trust (MACST) awarded 10 $1,500 scholarships to previous graduates of the Mifflinburg Area School District who are currently attending college. These scholarships are in addition to the graduating high school senior scholarships totaling $43,000. The candidates must have completed at least one year of college with a GPA greater than 3.0. They also must have at least one semester of college and/or graduate school remaining before they earn their degree.
Applicants did not need to receive a MACST scholarship as a senior to apply. Even though no winners are attending graduate school this year, Master and Doctorate degree candidates are eligible.
This year’s collegiate scholarship winners are as follows: Representing the Mifflinburg Class of 2018 — Catherine Bergmueller, Acadia University; Emily Criswell, Susquehanna University; Thomas Lichtel, Pennsylvania State University; Heidi McNally, Pennsylvania State University; Logan Mensch, Bloomsburg University; Elijah Yoder, Liberty University.
Scholarship winners from the Mifflinburg’s Class of 2019: Reagan Griffith, Bloomsburg University; Sarah Koch, Bloomsburg University; Erin Rute, Susquehanna University. The 2020 class representative was Christopher Rapson who is attending the Pennsylvania State University.
The Mifflinburg Area Community Scholarship Trust scholarships are available to any Mifflinburg Area High School senior and graduate that plans to continue their education at a post-secondary institution. Selection committees review the nameless applications and award scholarships based on application merit. Any individual or business interesting in sponsoring or donating to the Mifflinburg Area Community Scholarship Trust, Inc. should contact M.A.C.S.T., Inc. at 1900 Dietrich Road, Mifflinburg, PA or call 570-966-2189. Additional information can be found at www. MACST.org.