Madaleine June French, 88, of New Columbia, died Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, at Watsontown Nursing and Rehab.
She was born in Watsontown on July 8, 1935, a daughter of the late Grant and Mary (Bennett) Arnold. In 1953 she married Lee Jake French, who passed away in 1984.
Madaleine lived her entire life in the Watsontown and New Columbia areas. She was a 1953 graduate of Watsontown High School and worked for Philco-Ford, then Zenith, Cabinet Industries and retired from RiverWoods.
She enjoyed baking (specifically apple dumplings and raisin filled cookies), gardening in her many flower beds, old style country music, going to carnivals to watch live music and especially spending time with her grandchildren playing cards, games or just visiting.
Madaleine was of the Christian faith.
Surviving are her sons, Douglas French (and wife Terri) of New Columbia, Gary French of Milton, and Sam French (and wife Sharon) of Milton; daughters, Karen Buck (and husband Norm Jr.) of Watsontown, and Paula Musser (and son-in-law Bruce Musser) of New Columbia; grandchildren, Danielle Stewart (and husband Dave Knox), Alicia French, Jacob French (and wife Monica), Courtney French, Shari French, Cassidy Cachinnare (and husband Tariq), Nathan Musser and Koltin Musser; sister, Shirley Snyder (and husband Harvey) of Turbotville; brothers Charles Arnold of Watsontown and Grant Arnold (and wife Towanna) of Milton; plus several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by sisters, Virginia Poust and Myrtle Wright; and brothers, Abe Arnold, Tom Arnold and Lloyd Arnold, as well as a half-brother, Harry Arnold.
Friends will be received from 9 to 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 14 at Grenoble Funeral Home and Crematory, Watsontown. Graveside services will follow in Highland Cemetery, New Columbia.
The family will provide the flowers and suggest contributions in Madaleine’s name be made to either the New Columbia Civic Association, 224 3rd St., New Columbia, PA 17856 or Trinity United Methodist Church, 257 3rd St., New Columbia, PA 17856.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.grenoblefuneralhome.com