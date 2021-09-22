Madaline M. Moleski, 89, of Northumberland, formerly a 60 year resident of Shamokin Dam, passed away Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
She was born Aug. 21, 1932, in Mount Carmel, a daughter of the late Michael and Beatrice (Smith) Mihalo. In May of 1956, she married Thomas A. Moleski who preceded her in death on Jan. 6, 2021.
Madaline was a graduate of Mount Carmel High School.
She was a member of St. Pius X Catholic Church, Selinsgrove, where she was very active in the church community.
Madaline was a past president of the Elks Ladies Auxiliary in Sunbury. She was a recipient of the Loretta Houtz Award for her volunteer service to the Sunbury Community Hospital. Madaline made several pilgrimages to Medugorje, Bosnia. She was a part of missionary work in the Dominican Republic where she helped build school playgrounds and went to several events when the Pope was in Philadelphia. She was awarded hundreds of ribbons from the Bloomsburg Fair for her needlepoint work.
Madaline is survived by one son, Thomas M. Moleski and his partner Karen of Rutledge, Pa.
She was preceded in death by one son, Robert P. Moleski.
Family and friends will be received from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, at St. Pius X Catholic Church, 112 Fairview Dr., Selinsgrove, followed by a mass of Christian burial at 11 a.m. with Father Tukura Pius Michael, OP as celebrant.
The family requests that anyone in attendance to please wear a mask and follow social distancing guidelines.
In lieu of flowers, contributions to honor Madaline’s memory may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 9378, 2595 Interstate Dr. Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17110, https://www.alz.org/pa or to St. Pius X Catholic Church, https://stpiusxparish.net/.
Arrangements are by the V.L. Seebold Funeral Home, 601 N. High St., Selinsgrove.