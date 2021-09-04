Madeleine M.A. Pieters, 99, Mifflinburg

Madeleine M. A. Pieters, 99, of Mifflinburg, entered into rest at 8:37 a.m., Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, at home.
She was born May 19, 1922, in Santa Cruz, Argentina, a daughter of the late Albert and Juliette Wittwer. At age two, her father moved the family back to Neuchatel, Switzerland.
Madeleine was happiest being outdoors and her early years were filled with hiking in the Alps, biking, swimming, and skiing. After high school, the family lived is Strasbourg, France, where her father was head of the Suchard Chocolate Factory. Needless to say, she loved good chocolate!
In Strasbourg, she completed nursing school with a specialty in pediatrics in 1939. When WWII broke out, the hospital where she worked was captured by the Germans, and as a POW, she was forced to care for injured German soldiers. Because she was fluent in six languages, she was a translator, as well as a nurse.
On Sept. 2, 1952, she married our father, Eddy Hompes Pieters in the Hague, Netherlands. They immigrated in 1959 to Lansing, Michigan, via the Church World Service and were sponsored by the Lamont McAlvey family, the First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ).
Having lived in Lansing for 42 years, our mom made many lifelong friends. She worked for the Waverly School District from 1967 to 1988.
She preceded in death by her husband, Eddy.
Surviving are one daughter, Michele Pieters of San Diego; one son and daughter-in-law, Andrew and Susan Pieters of Mifflinburg; one granddaughter Julia and her husband Nate Hummel of Mifflinburg; and two great-grandchildren, Blair and Jack.
Funeral services will be private.
Arrangements are by Roupp Funeral Home, Inc., 8594 Old Turnpike Road, Mifflinburg.
Please leave your condolences and your favorite story about Madeleine online at www.rouppfuneralhome.com.