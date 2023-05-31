Madelene L. Hall Showers, 77, of Silver Creek Road, Port Trevorton, passed away Monday, May 29 at her home.
Born May 24, 1946, in Sunbury, she was the daughter of the late George W. And Anna Shortess Hall.
She was a 1964 graduate of Montgomery High School and served in the United States Army during the Vietnam conflict.
She retired from the Department of Public Welfare where she was an aide at the Harrisburg State Hospital.
On Dec. 19, 1975, she married Donald W. Showers, who survives.
She was a member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Middleburg.
Madelene was an accomplished seamstress and enjoyed reading and camping.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by a son Jeremy (Mandie) Hall, Montgomery, two grandchildren, Madison and Porter Hall, and two sisters, Ruth Lizardi, of Middleburg and Marian Masters, of Waterbury, Nebraska.
She was preceded in death by brothers George and Gordon Hall and sisters Frances Hogancamp and Janice Bennett.
Celebration of her life will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, June 9 at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, Middleburg with Reverend Paul Kampa officiating, followed by military honors with the Middlewest Veterans Honor Guard.
Arrangements by Hummel Funeral Home 574 Hill Street, Middleburg.