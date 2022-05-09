Madeline D. Walter, 91, of Winfield, passed away Saturday, May 7, 2022, at Jefferson Hospital in Sewell, N.J.
She was born July 11, 1930, in Beavertown, a daughter of the late Dale and Miriam (Zechman) Shambach.
On Aug. 20, 1951, she married Lee M. Walter who preceded her in death on June 16, 1986.
Madeline’s employment history included Fenton Jewelers and Newberry Department Store, both of Sunbury, Bucknell University where she worked in the alumni office, Ott Packaging in Selinsgrove, Pennsylvania House in Lewisburg, and in a food processing plant in Monroe Township.
She was a member of Zion United Methodist Church, Middleburg.
Madeline was a woman of great faith and loved the church and its people. She had a generous heart, was a great cook and baker, as a gardener had a green thumb, and loved birds, cats and dogs.
Surviving are a son and daughter-in-law, Steve and Donna Walter of Glassboro, N.J.; two grandsons, Richard Walter and Ryan (Amy) Walter, all of North Carolina; and a great-grandson, Eli.
She was preceded in death by two sisters, Mildred Hackenberg and Betty Mitchell.
Visitation will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. Thursday, May 12, at the Zion United Methodist Church, followed by the funeral at 2.
Burial will be in the adjoining church cemetery.
Arrangements are by the Hummel Funeral Home, 574 Hill St., Middleburg.