Madeline J. Kerstetter, 95, of Millmont, entered into rest at 3:14 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, at Rolling Hills Manor, Millmont.
She was born Jan. 27, 1927, in Centre County, a daughter of the late Harry N. and Mary E. (McCool) Kahl. On April 27, 1946, in Millmont, she married David F. Kerstetter, who preceded her in death Oct. 28, 1997.
Madeline was an active member of the Lincoln Chapel United Methodist Church, Laurelton, where she helped with church meals, cleaning, and various events.
She was employed at Par-Knit, Mifflinburg, for 32 years.
Madeline enjoyed gardening, reading, preparing holiday meals, visiting friends, and spending time with her family.
Surviving are one daughter and son-in-law, Ruth Ann and Frank E. Reber of Mifflinburg; one daughter-in-law, Joyce Kerstetter of Weikert; five grandchildren, Tammy and her husband Corey Klingman of New Columbia, Daniel and his wife Cora Reber of Mifflinburg, Kevin and his wife Ashley Reber of Mifflinburg, Denise and her husband Kyle Hare of Mifflinburg, and Brian Kerstetter of Mifflinburg; six great-grandchildren, Nakita and her husband Ben Wagner, Colton Hare, Brock Hare, Gabrielle Reber, Brennan Reber, and Bryce Reber; and one great-great grandson, Braxton Hare; one sister and brother-in-law, Ruth and Raymond Middleswarth of Laurelton; and one sister-in-law, Sharon Kahl of Hartleton.
She was preceded in death by one son, Marlin W. Kerstetter; one sister and brother-in-law, Margaret and John Stutzman; two brothers, Harry and William Kahl; and one nephew, Ken Bilger.
Family and friends are welcome from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 21, at the Lincoln Chapel United Methodist Church, Laurelton, where the funeral will be conducted at 11, with Pastor Samantha McElwee officiating.
Burial will be in the Lincoln Chapel Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the Lincoln Chapel United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 156, Laurelton, PA 17835.
Funeral arrangements are by Roupp Funeral Home, Inc., 8594 Old Turnpike Road, Mifflinburg. Leave your condolences online at www.rouppfuneralhome.com.