Madeline M. “Nance” Witmer, 86, of Watsontown, died Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at Buffalo Valley Lutheran Village, Lewisburg.
Born June 12, 1935, in Union County, she was a daughter of the late William and Erma (Prowant) Wertz. On Nov. 18, 1966, she married Eugene L. Witmer Sr., who preceded her in death May 30, 2014. Together they celebrated 47 years of marriage.
Nance was a graduate of Milton High School. She retired after many years at the former American Home Foods, where she worked in accounts receivable.
Nance was a member of Faith Chapel United Methodist Church, White Deer.
She liked doing puzzles, playing cards and dominoes, shopping and traveling. Nance was also a lover of all animals. Most importantly, she enjoyed spending time with her family.
Surviving are two daughters, Lynn Wynn and her husband Alan, and Linda Renock and her husband Robert; three sons, Eugene L. Witmer Jr. and his wife Rosalie, David Witmer and Michael Witmer; three sisters, Yvonne Burrows and her husband Charles, Lois Kilcoyne and Virginia Hauck; a son-in-law, Dennis Oakes; a sister-in-law, Sandra Wertz; 14 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by two daughters, Terry Printzenhoff and Teresa Oakes; one brother, Ronnie Wertz; one sister, Shirley Mae Mitch; two brothers-in-law, William Kilcoyne and Richard Hauck; one grandchild, Kristin Mark; and one great-grandchild, Kierstin Lind.
Friends will be received from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 31, at Grenoble Funeral Home & Crematory, 308 Main St., Watsontown, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. with family friend, Anne Dawson, officiating.
Burial will follow in Highland Cemetery, New Columbia.
