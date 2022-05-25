Mae A. Dock, 80, of Sunbury, passed away Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
She was born Sept. 8, 1941, in Danville, a daughter of the late Alfred and Grace (Swartz) Richard. She had been a resident of Sunbury since 1992.
Mae worked as a caretaker at the Selinsgrove State School until she retired in 1992.
She was married Feb. 15, 1986, at Calvary Tabernacle in Sunbury, to Richard Dock who survives.
Mae was a 1959 graduate of Danville High School and was a member of Victory Life Church in Riverside.
Surviving in addition to her husband are four children, Sherri and husband Jamie Hackenberg of Selinsgrove, Gregory Nuss of Sunbury, Jeffrey and wife Julie Nuss of Titusville, Fla., and Heather Weikel, of Titusville, Fla.; six grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, and one brother, Dale Richard of Riverside.
She was preceded in death by one sister, Betty Wydra in 2020.
A graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 31, at Pomfret Manor Cemetery with the Rev. Aaron Wright officiating.
Arrangements are by the Olley-Gotlob Funeral Home, 539 Race St., Sunbury.