Mae I. (Wolfgang, Schreffler) Haussler, of Herndon, passed peacefully Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, two months short of her 89th birthday, at Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg.
She was the daughter of Stanley and Helen (Klinger) Wolfgang. Mae was preceded in death by her husband, Christian O. Haussler in 2016; brothers, Glenn and Allen; and her stepdaughter, Donna (John) Maguire.
Mae is survived by her children, Ernest Schreffler and wife Diane, Joyce and husband Roger McRae; stepchildren, Susan (Greg) Diehl, Heidi (Michael) Mason, and Christian Jr. (Kathy) Haussler; grandchildren, Brian Romberger, Steven Schreffler, Keith Janson, and Melissa Mix; stepgrandchildren, Carl, Erich, Pamela, Christian III, Amy, Amanda, Brenda, Hunter, and Max; great-grandchildren, Gavin and Brielle, John and Alec, Justin, Cameron, Jackson, Zachary, Bentley and Avery; plus four Haussler great-grandchildren. She is also survived by brother, Earle Wolfgang; four nieces and one nephew.
She was initiated as a member of local Rebekah Lodge No. 58 of Dornsife in 1961. Mae was married to Christian Haussler in 1995, whom she met at “lodge conventions.” Chris was already a member of the Fraternal organization of the IOOF (Independent Order of Odd Fellows). Mae began to be significantly more involved in the Rebekahs, also known as the International Association of Rebekah Assemblies (IARA), and originally the Daughters of Rebekah, which is an international service-oriented organization and a branch of the IOOF. It was initially designed as the female auxiliary of the IOOF.
She lived her life based on the Rebekah Creed: God, Love, Truth, Family & Friendship. Mae held many positions within the organization including Secretary, Noble Grand, Vice Grand, Past Noble Grand, District Deputy President 1996-1997 and President of International Association Ladies Auxiliaries Patriarchs Militant I.O.O.F from 2010-2011. She was the leader of the Initiation Team, which traveled across Pennsylvania to help initiate new lodges. She attended the Assemblies session of PA annually. Also, she was on the Board of Directors of the Middletown Home.
As her children, we always had her support in doing homework in school, cooking excellent meals, keeping us well groomed, and headed us on the right track of life.
She will definitely be missed by her family and friends. She was recently planning a weeklong trip to Iowa for a Rebekah Convention from Nov. 3-5 with two of her friends.
A memorial service with be held Friday, Nov. 11, starting at 11 a.m. with a Rebekah Lodge No. 58 service, and the church service immediately following at Peace UCC, Berrysburg. There will be a visitation period from 10 to 11 a.m. at the church.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Idella Rebekah Lodge No. 58, 4531 State Route 225, Dornsife, PA 17823.
