Mae T. Miller, 82, Northumberland

Mae T. Miller, 82, of Wallace Street, Northumberland, passed away Thursday, June 23, at her home.
Mae was born Dec. 19,1939, in Montour County, a daughter of the late John N. and Theshia E.M. (Young) Woolridge. On June 28, 2010, after 50 years together, she married Donald Miller, who preceded her in death in 2013.
Mae worked for several local businesses and factories before retiring from Nottingham Village.
She greatly enjoyed sitting on her front porch, doting on and spoiling, the neighborhood children, which she considered family.
Mae is survived by her brother, John; sisters, Thelma, Helen and Florence; sister-in-law. Donna; many nieces and nephews; her chosen children, Mike, Jaime and Brian; grandchildren, Shawn, Skyler, Sidney, Gracie and her cat Tigger.
She was preceded in death by her brother Charlie.
Friends and family may visit Wednesday, June 29, from 10-11 a.m. at the Joseph W. Epler Funeral Home, 210 King Street, Northumberland where the funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. with Pastor Tim Hogan officiating.
Interment will be in Riverview Cemetery, Northumberland.