Mahlon "Butch" E. Yerger, 79, of Mount Pleasant Mills, passed from this life into eternal life and entered fully into the presence of the Lord on Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, after a long battle with muscular dystrophy.
Butch was born March 10, 1942, at home in Kantz, the son of the late Elwood and Anna Faye Yerger. After graduating from Selinsgrove Area High School in 1960, he served in the United States Army. In 1966 he married the former Janet Roush who survives.
In addition to his wife of 55 years, he is survived by three sons, two daughters, one daughter-in-law, and two sons-in-law, Jeff and Robin Yerger of Mount Pleasant Mills, Jessie and Scott Griffiths of Selinsgrove, Jon Yerger of Mount Pleasant Mills, Jason Yerger of Middleburg, and Joanna and Logan Benner of Middleburg; seven granddaughters, Bethany and Royce Boggs, Ariel and Cody Reber, Kylie Davenport, Darrah, Reva, Makayla, and Madisen Yerger; two great-grandchildren, Clayton and Ashlyn; and one sister and brother-in-law, Cindy and Darwin Klock.
He was preceded in death by one grandson, Aiden Yerger.
He retired as a welder from Shippers' Car Line, Milton, in 1998 and then became a truck driver until 2010 when he fully retired.
Butch was a faithful believer who loved the Lord and his family. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and playing guitar in his younger years. He liked building things out of wood and metal. He enjoyed listening to gospel music, especially his sons' southern gospel group. He was known for the bologna and jerky he made from the skills obtained from his dad's meat route business. His youngest son named his food truck business in his honor, "Butch's Smokehouse Fixx." He was a Penn State football fan. Butch loved the outdoors, tinkering around the house, and studying Bible scriptures.
Services will be private.
Burial with military honors will be in Orchard Hills Cemetery, Shamokin Dam. A celebration of Butch's life will be announced at a later date.
Arrangements are by the Hummel Funeral Home, 574 Hill St., Middleburg.