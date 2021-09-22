Mahlon L. Boop, 86, of Route 204, Selinsgrove, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, at his home surrounded by his loving family.
He was born July 20, 1935, in Swengel, a son of the late Marlin G. and Geraldine G. (Specht) Boop. In 1955, he married the former Charlotte R. Moyer who survives.
He attended Mifflinburg schools. Mahlon was a member of the Kratzerville Fire Company, and one of the original members of the fire police unit where he was active until several years ago. He was also a member of the Middlecreek Valley Antique Association and the Moline Club Association.
He worked as a farmer, tree trimmer, hauled milk and coal, and, for many years, owned and operated Boop's Construction and Wood Recycling.
Mahlon enjoyed making miniature hay bales, as well as attending antique tractor shows and eating at Shady Maples. The focus of his life was family and food. He will be remembered as a people person.
Surviving in addition to his wife are a son and daughter-in-law, Butch and Lorrie Boop; two daughters and sons-in-law, Jane and Jay Hollenbach and Susan and Randall Walter; eight grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, three sisters, Kate Fry, Marlene Hall and Mim Straub; and one brother, Art Boop.
He was preceded in death by his stepmother, Edna P. (Haines) Boop; and siblings, Anna Mitchell, Shirley Weller and Dottie Boop in infancy.
A viewing will be held Sunday, Sept. 26, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the V.L. Seebold Funeral Home, 601 N. High St., Selinsgrove, followed by the funeral with Pastor Tim Gingrich officiating.
Burial will be in the Mifflinburg Church of the Brethren Cemetery.