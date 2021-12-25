Mahlon R. Keister, 62, Hartleton

Mahlon R. Keister, 62, of Hartleton entered into rest on Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2021, at Evangelical Community Hospital.
Born on May 17, 1959, in Lewisburg, he was a son of the late Kenneth and Betty Jane (Ross) Keister. On Nov. 3, 1979, he married the former Barbara A. Reigel, who survives.
He was a graduate of Mifflinburg High School.
Mahlon drove truck for XPO Logistics, Watsontown. Prior to that he worked at the former Pennsylvania House Furniture, Lewisburg and Poloron Homes, Middleburg.
He enjoyed hunting, attending gun shows, spending time with family and riding motorcycles. He was a member of the A.B.A.T.E. Motorcycle club and would help with the chicken BBQ to raise money for the Four Bells Church.
Surviving are two stepchildren, Susan M. Wert of Mifflinburg and Galen P. Reigel of Mifflinburg; four grandchildren, Matthew C. Wert. Andrew Paul Reigel, Tyler Reigel and Benjamin Wert; two sisters, Maryet R. Keister of Mifflinburg and Miriam L. Keister of Georgia, and three brothers, Kenneth R. Keister of Mifflinburg, Kent R. Keister of Lewisburg and Roger W. Ross of Mifflinburg. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Private interment will be in Hartleton cemetery.
