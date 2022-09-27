DANVILLE — Mahoning Township supervisors unanimously awarded a $9,400 yellow road-lining project to DeAngelo Contracting Services (DCS), of Hazleton.
Supervisors said that DCS had completed line painting before for the township, so they were highly recommended.
Fire Chief Leslie Young reported 23 fire incidents and 3 EMS incidents for the month.
Mahoning Township Police Chief had no report for the supervisors during their meeting Monday.
The PennDOT Bloom Road Construction improvement was discussed by township engineer Drew Barton. Further discussion with PennDOT officials will occur in coming weeks about the project.
The board also approved a date for the township's Trick or Treat night, Oct. 29, 6-9 p.m.
Leaf pickup
Leaf pickup date for 2022 will be Oct. 18, a Tuesday. JDOG will pick up every Tuesday and Thursday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. The last pickup date will be Dec. 15 and there will be no pickup on Thanksgiving.
To schedule a pickup, email JDOG at mahoningyardss@gmail.com or call 570-759-7715 and give JDOG your address. Maximum of five bags per pickup, not to exceed 50 pounds.