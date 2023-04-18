Maintenance work on Routes 11-15 in Snyder County will cause lane restrictions next week.

A Pennsylvania Department of Transportation maintenance crew will be sweeping bridge gutter lines, bike route shoulders and along concrete barriers on the following roads beginning Monday:

Route 11 between the Perry County line and Union County line in Union, Chapman, Penn, and Monroe townships;

Route 15 from the 11-15 split to the Union County line in Shamokin Dam and Monroe townships;

Route 522 in Penn and Monroe townships.

There will be alternating lane restrictions where work is performed during daylight hours. The work is scheduled to be completed by Friday.

