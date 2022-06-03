The object of radar and speed cameras is not promoting safe, efficient travel but rather the issuance of as many tickets as possible. Officials deliberately impose unrealistic, under-posted limits on most roads in order to criminalize virtually all drivers all the time.
Pennsylvania law requires posted speed limits to be set according to the “85th percentile” standard. This is a traffic safety engineering concept used to describe the speed at or below which most drivers normally operate on any given road under ideal conditions, when these drivers are left free to drive at a pace that seems safe. Most people are neither suicidal nor reckless; while they want to get where they’re going in good time, they also want to avoid crashing.
Driving is made safer. Put a stop to radar and speed cameras.
Tom McCarey,
Berwyn