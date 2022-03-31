The Associated Press

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Evgeni Malkin scored 3:57 into overtime, and Rickard Rakell had two goals as the Pittsburgh Penguins halted Minnesota’s seven-game winning streak Thursday night with a 4-3 victory over the Wild.

Jake Guentzel added his 32nd goal of the season for Pittsburgh.

Maple Leafs 7, Jets 3

TORONTO — Auston Matthews scored his NHL-leading 50th goal of the season, and Toronto beat Winnipeg.

Matthews scored Toronto’s sixth goal of the game into an empty net with 2:06 left in regulation. He moved past Leon Draisaitl (49 goals) of idle Edmonton for the league goal lead.

Panthers 4, Blackhawks 0

SUNRISE, Fla. — Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 37 shots for his third shutout of the season, leading Florida past Chicago.

Hurricanes 4, Canadiens 0

RALEIGH, N.C. — Frederik Andersen made 32 saves for his fourth shutout of the season, and Andrei Svechnikov scored twice as Carolina dominated Montreal.

Bruins 8, Devils 1

BOSTON — Former Boston College captain Marc McLaughlin scored in his NHL debut, capping a five-goal second-period outburst that propelled Boston over New Jersey.

Islanders 5, Blue Jackets 2

NEW YORK — Kyle Palmieri scored the go-ahead goal early in the third period to lift New York past Columbus.

