Malvin M. Mattern Jr., 95, McClure

Malvin M. Mattern Jr., 95, of McClure, went to his heavenly home on Monday, May 29, at William Penn Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, Lewistown.
He was born April 5, 1928, in Spring Twp., Snyder Co., a son of the late Malvin M. Sr. and Katie (Gift) Mattern. On Jan. 1, 1949, he married the former Betty Ewing who survives.
Malvin attended the Beavertown God’s Missionary Church.
He worked at Standard Steel in Burnham, Paxtonville Brick Company, and Bickel Wood Products, Inc. in McClure until his retirement in 1990.
Malvin enjoyed woodworking which included making trucks, children’s rocking chairs, and crates of all sizes. He also enjoyed gardening.
Surviving in addition to his wife Betty of 74 years is one daughter and son-in-law, Linda and Paul Zechman of Middleburg; two grandchildren, Michael (Heather) Zechman of Middleburg, Rhonda (Nicholas) Yoder of New Columbia; four great-grandchildren, Hayleigh and Collin Zechman, Wyatt and Brynn Yoder; one sister, Janet Bachman; numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by seven brothers, Charlie, Paul, Floyd, Bob, Clark, Raymond, and Richard Mattern; six sisters, Eva Mattern, Lulu Heimbach, Helen Walter, Arla Hassinger, Rita Bailey, and Mary Madaline Mattern.
Family and friends will be received on Friday, June 2, from 12-2 p.m. at the Kreamer Funeral Home, 130 S. Zechman St., Beavertown, followed by the funeral service at 2 with Rev. John Zechman officiating.
Burial will follow in St. John’s “Black Oak Ridge” Cemetery, McClure.
In lieu of flowers, contributions to honor Malvin’s memory may be made to Beavertown God’s Missionary Church, 1693 Creek Rd., Middleburg, PA 17842.