SELINSGROVE — A Lancaster man is being held in lieu of $75,000 cash bail on charges he assaulted a Susquehanna University student on campus and stole her vehicle.
Marcus A. Harvey, 22, who is not enrolled at the school, had been staying in the dorm room on campus of his unidentified girlfriend for about five days when they had a disagreement on Sept. 12 and he locked her out of the room, court records filed by Selinsgrove police officer Monty Anders said.
Harvey opened the door to let her in and demanded the keys to her vehicle. She refused and the argument became physical, with the female sustaining visible abrasions on her face, court documents said.
Harvey left the area in the vehicle and returned a short time later and was detained by campus public safety, records said.
The young woman was treated at Evangelical Community Hospital and Harvey was arraigned before District Judge John H. Reed on charges of felony robbery, theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property and misdemeanor assault.
He is being held in Snyder County jail in lieu of bail pending an Oct. 4 preliminary hearing.
— MARCIA MOORE