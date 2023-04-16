SUNBURY — One male is in custody and another is in critical condition after an early morning stabbing in Sunbury.
Sunbury Police Chief Brad Hare said the victim is in his 30s and was transported to Geisinger Medical Center, in Danville, where he is listed in critical condition after being stabbed several times.
The incident occurred shortly after 3 a.m. Sunday in the 300 block of Lucas Lane, in the rear of 11th Street, Hare said.
Police are still investigating the incident. Hare said it was an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public.
A state police forensic unit is on the scene, police said.
According to a search warrant signed Sunday by Sunbury District Judge Mike Toomey, the incident began at 3:15 a.m. when police allege a neighbor said he heard a loud commotion.
The neighbor walked to the area of the disturbance and said he walked up the steps to an apartment but observed blood everywhere and a bloody knife laying on the floor, according to court documents.
A 911 dispatcher told the neighbor to not touch anything and that police were on the way, according to court documents.
Officer Keith Tamborelli called for backup and additional units arrived, police said.
Police were able to speak with the alleged victim who allegedly said the male inside his apartment attempted to try inappropriate things, and once the victim said no, the man attacked him with a knife, according to court documents.
Officers began to search for the alleged defendant and said they located him after police received a phone call from a woman who said the man was outside her house, police said.
Officers said they followed a blood trail on the ground that ran from the apartment to the intersection of Line Street and Fairmount Avenue before turning back and following it back to the apartment complex, police said.
Police arrived at a North Sixth Street home and found the man standing on North Sixth Street with his hands in the air, police said.
The man allegedly told police, "I killed a man, I need to pay for my crime," according to court documents.
The man was transported to the Sunbury Police Department, police said.
Charges have yet to be filed, and police said they are continuing to probe the incident.
This is a developing story. More details will be released when they become available.