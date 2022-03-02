The man who was flown to the Lehigh Valley Regional Burn Center in Allentown on Monday, Feb. 21 after an explosive garage fire has died.
According to information released by Lehigh County coroner Eric D. Minnich, Wilbur Gower, 71, of East Buffalo Township was pronounced dead on Tuesday at 5:25 p.m. at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Cedar Crest.
Gower's cause of death was complications of thermal trauma due to a structure fire. The manner of death is listed as accidental. The fire occurred on Feb. 21 at approximately 2:51 p.m. at 3326 Stein Lane, East Buffalo Township in Union County.
According to a report from the fire company, emergency dispatchers received a call about a garage fire with explosion at 3326 Stein Lane at around 3 p.m. When firefighters arrived they witnessed a large column of smoke and saw the two-car garage fully involved in flames along with the sheds.
William Cameron Engine Company Assistant Fire Chief J.R. Young said the company called for a second alarm right away to expedite the response, “so we could get stuff coming as fast as we could.”
Mifflinburg Fire Company, Union Township Fire Company, White Deer Township Fire Company, along with William Cameron EMS and Mifflinburg EMS responded to the call.
Minnich's office said Gower's death is being investigated by the Buffalo Valley Regional Police Department.