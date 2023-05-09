KULPMONT — A 42-year-old Kulpmont resident is wanted by state police after a domestic incident triggered a gun shot at around 7 p.m. Monday.
Troopers say an arrest warrant has been issued for Brian Leyba after troopers responded to a report of a domestic assault in which a male shot a firearm into the porch of the residence located in the 1000 block of Spruce Street.
Troopers said Leyba entered the front porch of the 64-year-old victim's residence at approximately 7 p.m.
The female victim was standing in the front doorway of the residence when Leyba pushed her into the door, causing injury to her left arm, troopers said.
Leyba then entered the residence, where he and the victim engaged in a verbal argument, police said.
A witness contacted Northumberland County 911 and yelled to Leyba he was on the phone with authorities, troopers said.
Leyba then exited the front door, turned back towards the victim, and fired one round into the porch floor at the residence, troopers said.
Leyba then told the victim he would do the same to her, police reported.
Multiple law enforcement agencies and fire police set up a perimeter and blocked off the area in the 1000 block of Chestnut Street while a state police Special Emergency Response Team (SERT) was activated, troopers said.
Leyba was unable to be located inside the home and troopers said they are now searching for the man who could be armed.
Police agencies across the region are broadcasting information about this incident, asking officers to be on the lookout for Leyba, who is considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Northumberland County 911 or state police at Stonington.