Bob Derr ... It’s cute that you think Democrats and Republicans should work together. We already have a “President” that could bring the Democrats, Republicans and independents together for the good of the country. His name is God. But too many Americans want Him out. Bring God back. The country can heal, the hate can end.
It’s also cute to hope elections will be free of fraud and cheating. As long as money, power and evil control the elections, they will never be fair. One system for sure that would help is mandatory ID card present at elections. You have to show it to get a job, you have to show it to cash a check, you have to show it to buy alcohol, you have to show it to check into a hotel ... the list goes on and on. With something as important and crucial as elections, people should not only embrace the idea but adopt the idea full-heartedly. What reason would you have not to? Invasion of privacy? Really? If people only knew how many ways their privacy was invaded on a daily basis, they would be astonished.
But I appreciate and share your dreams.
Peggy Diehl,
New Columbia