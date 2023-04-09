Donald Trump frequently calls his ever-dwindling conglomerate of one-issue insurrectionists to arms for a second uprising with these words: “Let’s take back our country!”
So, who do Trump and his minions want to take it back from? Trump never makes that clear.
From those who want free university education and give it back to those bankers who want $50,000 student debts on graduation?
From those who want free health care for all taxpayers and their families from birth to death and give it back to private insurance companies who are dying to reinstall myriads of exclusions?
From those who want clean air, clean water, clean drinking water and give it to those who want corporations to pollute these as much as needs to raise profits?
From those who want fewer and smaller hurricanes, floods, forest fires and give it back to those of us who want more and bigger yet?
From those who want reasonable regulation of firearms to those who are comfortable with massacres of children and teachers in the classroom?
Trump’s minions suggest that Democrats with their socialist ideas and programs and, occasionally, referring to social security, Medicare, and the ACA, are in control. Socialism, they assume, is terrible. But why are universal health care and a minimal retirement income bad? They never go into the details.
Democrats do not control our country; they are trying to take it back from corporations and the billionaires who do own it and their Republican Party. On Jan. 6, 2021, Republicans showed they are not opposed to a violent overthrow of the government.
The MAGA Republicans have created a cult.
Cults, like those of Jim Jones and the Peoples’ Temple from 1954-1978 and David Koresh and the Branch Davidians (1955-1993), form around a charismatic man who, like the pied piper, holds the cult together with promises of building a better world.
Members of the cult abandon reason for faith, following their charismatic leader like lemmings. Cult members do whatever their leader tells them to do, right or wrong. Trump once said he could shoot someone on Fifth Avenue in broad daylight without losing a vote.
Cults set out to create a new world, less all the evils created by the cult’s enemy: Satan, society, the deep state, the swamp.
The members are convinced that only the leader can lead them to the vaguely defined new world they seek to create. Trump once told his audience that he was the only one who could dry out the political swamp in Washington and make America great again.
Since cult followers abandon reason for faith in their “savior,” it is impossible to persuade them to do anything other than what their leader tells them. They are unpersuadable.
Trump is aware of religious cults. He held a rally in Waco, Texas, where the Branch Davidian tragedy took place. There, Trump vowed retribution at that rally, claiming: “I am your warrior, I am your justice.”
But the core of the Trump base form a political, not religious, cult more like that of Huey Long, governor and senator from Louisiana 1928-1935. Members are not held in one place willy-nilly as in a religious cult; they voluntarily gather at Trump rallies around the country.
Many cults in the past have ended in tragedy. Huey Long’s political cult ended when he was assassinated in 1935. The Peoples’ Temple ended in Jonesville, Guyana, in a mass suicide. The Branch Davidians ended in a horrible fire that killed some 80 people. So, death is associated with recent cults.
If good people are unwilling to wait for the MAGA cult to self-destruct, we can at least remove it from our political system. Those who can, must return to reason on their own, as many already have done in Kansas, Michigan, Pennsylvania and, most recently, in Wisconsin.
Robert Beard is Professor Emeritus of the Linguistics & Russian Programs at Bucknell University.