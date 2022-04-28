Manufacturing is far from dead in the region and growing portions of the industry are shifting focus from production using raw materials to repurposing waste.
Fresh on the heels of Merck & Co. announcing its plan to phase out the Cherokee Plant in Riverside about a month ago, two more manufacturers announced plans to open or expand in the Montour-Northumberland County region.
Eco Materials CEO Grant Quasha said the company’s Derry Township plant, which takes coal ash waste from the nearby Talen Energy facility and repurposes it to create concrete, is looking to increase its workforce from 12 people “by multiples.”
“We have a dozen (employees) now running about 100,000 tons a year,” Quasha said. At that rate, he said, it will take 20 years to use up the available fly ash.
He said the company hopes to increase to as much as 400,000 tons per year over the next several years.
Two weeks before Eco Materials talked about ramping up its production and two weeks after the Merck news, a company named Encina announced plans to open a first-of-its-kind-in-the-country plastics recycling plant just outside of Danville near the Strong Industries facility.
The Houston, Texas,-based company’s new $1.1 billion plant will need about 750 construction workers during the building phase, which could inject $2.1 billion into the local economy alone. Then, once it is fully operational, it would employ 300 people full-time — about the same number that has kept Merck online for almost a decade.
Construction of the facility won’t start until Encina overcomes numerous environmental and regulatory hurdles, but if and when it does, its advanced technologies and processes would convert recycled plastic materials into a raw product that could be used by other manufacturers to create thousands of new plastic-type products.
According to the company’s chief executive officer, David Roesser, the Point Township Circular Manufacturing Facility would divert 450,000 tons of recyclable plastics from landfills and incinerators and instead, in essence, create a circular, sustainable product cycle.
Eco Materials’ fly ash facility has similar benefits to the environment.
Concrete is usually a mix of cement, sand, rock and water. For every ton of concrete produced using fly ash instead of cement, a ton of carbon dioxide production is eliminated, according to company President Keith Depew.
The green footprint, in this case, is an extra benefit because the product’s quality is actually superior, too, he said.
All state departments of transportation, Depew said, require the addition of fly ash for road projects because it makes the concrete more dense and durable.
The bullet points seem almost too good to be true: Better products, a circular, sustainable product cycle, significant environmental benefits and new jobs for residents in the Danville-Riverside area.
We’re hoping the stars align for these ambitious firms so the region can realize the benefits.