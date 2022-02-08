Back in the day, people talked about “the pressure.”
“Walter has the pressure,” they’d say. “He has to take his pills.”
People still take pills to control high blood pressure, but science has provided a battery of effective medication choices, even while optimal blood pressure goals have been slightly lowered.
“The ideal blood pressure is less than 120 over less than 80,” said Dr. James S. Callaghan Jr., Family Medicine of Evangelical-West Branch, in Lewisburg. “For my patients, I look for a normal range of 90-119/60-79.”
“Based on the most current guidelines, a blood pressure less than 120/80 is defined as normal,” said Dr. Vishal Mehra, system chief of quality for the Geisinger Heart Institute. “As blood pressure increases from that level, there is an early pre-hypertension stage: between normal and 130/80. Higher than that are hypertension stages 1 and 2, used to categorize severity.”
Medications help
Fortunately, many classes of effective medications can control high blood pressure, Mehra said. But a critical first step is to manage issues that can accompany high blood pressure.
“These are obesity, dietary indiscretion and lifestyle stress,” Mehra said. “For instance, the prevalence of obesity in the U.S. (measured in 2018) was 42 percent. For comparison, in 1994, the prevalence was 23 percent.”
“It’s not just medication,” Nardone agreed. “Weight loss, physical exercise and a healthy diet low in salt will all help to lower the blood pressure, in addition to the other positive benefits of that lifestyle.”
For the times when lifestyle changes cannot bring blood pressure within normal ranges, medicine can help.
“Typically, when prescribing medications, I start at the lowest dose and gradually increase the medication in increments if the blood pressure is not controlled,” Callaghan said. “It is not uncommon for people to require two or three medications to control their blood pressure. As medical providers, we try to use the lowest dosages that show themselves clinically effective for the patient. It is often better to prescribe three medications at lower doses than to prescribe one medication at the highest dose.”
Different classes of medicine control blood pressure in different ways, Nardone said. Some relax the blood vessels so the pressure comes down. Others work on salt and fluid balance in the body. Others work on certain other chemicals that the body produces that raise blood pressure.
These medicines can work synergistically, which means that, for instance, if Medicine A lowers blood pressure by 10 points and Medicine B by 10 points, if they are used together they might actually get a 25- or 30-point lowering.
“So I think it’s critically important to explain to people up front that they’re going to have to take multiple medicines,” Nardone said. “Because sometimes people will look at it as, ‘Oh, what am I doing wrong? I’m a failure. I’m on medicine for my blood pressure, and the doctor has to keep adding medicine.’ But if you let them know up front that we want to do it this way, for fewer side effects, then people know what to expect going forward. They know that what they’re doing is actually working.”
“Working with the patient individually to find the right medication fit is important as we aim to normalize their blood pressure,” Callaghan said. “Like everything in medicine, each person is unique and requires a personalized approach to keep their blood pressure controlled.”
Another key consideration is to have medications that are easy to take, Nardone said.
“You’re talking about something that may not cause symptoms,” he said. “If you have pneumonia and you feel terrible, you’re going to remember to take your antibiotic because you want to feel better. In hypertension you might not have that reminder, so you want a regimen that’s easy to take, easy to remember to take, and doesn’t cause side effects.”
Living with high blood pressure“Treating high blood pressure is a fundamental part of what health care providers do,” Mehra said. “The last time population-based prevalence was assessed, the prevalence of high blood pressure in the U.S. was 45 percent. I would urge people to get their blood pressure checked regularly and manage it appropriately. There are plenty of very effective medications to manage high blood pressure.”
With nearly half the U.S. population experiencing high blood pressure, providers have plenty of experience to guide their choices.
“As a physician, I see many patients who have come to me with issues related to high blood pressure,” Callaghan said. “I work with them to help them understand why blood pressure is vital to the body, and over several visits and keying in on what works and what doesn’t, we get it under better control. The patient is then able to live a life feeling better and knowing they are taking steps for better health in the future.”
The best outcomes are achieved when patients and physicians work together.
“I’ve had people come in and their blood pressure is not well controlled and they start to exercise and they lose 20 to 30 pounds, and now instead of needing four medicines they only need two,” Nardone said. “So a healthy lifestyle can definitely impact that, too. There are certainly success stories with blood pressure, but it’s important to get buy-in from the patient. You have to be up front with people, let them know what to expect. Once people see the reasoning behind it, they work better.”