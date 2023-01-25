The Associated Press
TORONTO — Mitch Marner scored 19 seconds into overtime and the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the New York Rangers 3-2 in a matchup of Eastern Conference contenders.
Pontus Holmberg and Timothy Liljegren had the goals in regulation for Toronto. Ilya Samsonov stopped 26 shots. Filip Chytil scored twice for New York, and Igor Shesterkin made 31 saves.
Marner weaved his way past all three Rangers skaters in the 3-on-3 extra period after Toronto won the faceoff at center ice. He cut hard across the crease and tucked his 18th goal of the season past an outstretched Shesterkin.
Senators 2, Islanders 1
OTTAWA, Ontario — Claude Giroux’s second-period power-play goal was the game-winner as the Senators tripped the Islanders.
Shane Pinto also scored for the Senators, who snapped a two-game losing streak with the victory. Anton Forsberg, who stopped 21 shots, was called into action after Cam Talbot, who made 14 saves, left the game with a lower-body injury.
The Islanders continue to struggle as their winless streak reached six games. Brock Nelson scored the lone goal for New York, while Semyon Varlamov stopped 36 shots.