Pennsylvania is home to much more maple sugaring and maple sugaring events than we might generally assume.
According to the North American Maple Syrup Council, from 2019 through 2021 there were 680,000-740,000 working taps in trees in Pennsylvania producing 157,000-178,000 gallons of syrup annually.
Across the U.S. in those years more than 13 million taps produced 3.4-4.1 million gallons annually, led by Vermont with 5.7-6 million taps producing 1.5-more than 2 million gallons annually.
But, if you're more interested in maybe a pint or quart of the sweet, boiled-down nectar, a box of maple sugar candy, and a sampling of maple-related products like sap dogs, bourbon maple syrup, maple milkshakes, bucket brownies, maple cotton candy, maple mustard and maple barbecue sloppy Joes, Pennsylvania has you covered.
Beyond the date-specific events listed below, VisitPA has curated a road trip to be followed on the participant's own timetable. Tapped: A Maple Trail has two legs – one in the Laurel Highlands and one in the Pennsylvania Wilds – that leads through wooded areas flush with all types of maple product producers, including coffee shops, distilleries, candy makers, restaurants, farm tours and historic sites.
Here's a look at the maple events across Pennsylvania this year:
Feb. 22, 23, 26, 27, March 1, 5, 6, 8 - It's Sugar Time, Codorus State Park, Hanover. The outdoor program, including a short walk, covers the history and science of making maple syrup and allows participants to help tap a tree.
Feb. 22, 24 and 27 - Family Science Outside: Maple Sugaring, Jennings Environment Education Center, Slippery Rock. The program brings at-home learners in sixth to eighth grade and their grown-ups into the living lab of the outdoors to explore the science and math behind making maple syrup. Pre-registration is required.
Feb. 26 – Maple Sap Evaporating, Little Buffalo State Park, Newport. Watch as maple sap boils down, changes color and thickens into a sweet treat.
Feb. 26 and March 13 – Maple Sugaring Open House, Montour Preserve, Danville. At the sugar shack along the Goose Woods Trail, visitors will learn about the cultural and natural history of maple sugaring, complete with the opportunity to experience the sights, sounds, smells and tastes of maple sugaring.
Feb. 27 – Maple Sugaring Demonstrations, Peter Wentz Farmstead, Lansdale. The program will include tapping the trees, collecting the sap, creating the syrup and the history of maple sugaring.
March 5 - Mount Hope Maple Madness at Camp Eder, Fairfield. An all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast is combined with an outdoor learning session about the process of maple sugaring.
March 5 – Maple Sugar Magic, Green Lane Park, Green Lane. Now in its 33rd year, the program offers demonstrations of tree-tapping, sap gathering and boiling to make syrup.
March 5 - Maple Sugaring for Scouts, Jennings Environmental Education Center, Slippery Rock. Cub Scouts and Girl Scouts, ages 7-11, will participate in a two-hour program exploring the science and math behind making maple syrup. The program will begin with an outdoor introduction on the wonder of trees followed by staff-guided, outdoor, hands-on activities that will unravel the mystery of turning sap to syrup. Maple products from a local producer will be available in the gift shop for optional purchases. Each participating scout will receive an embroidered patch.
March 5 - Maple Sugar Day at Peace Valley Nature Center, Doylestown. Participants experience the way maple sugar was collected and made during the pioneer days, and travel to the sugar bush to sample maple sap and learn the history.
March 5, 6, 12, 13, 19, 20, 26, 27 - Maple Sugaring, Parker Dam State Park, Penfield. The program will explore maple sugaring was discovered, how it was made historically and how things have changed over the years. It will include a walk to the sugar bush to see the trees, then to the sugar shack to see the sap boiled down.
March 12 – Maple Sugaring Workshop, Raccoon Creek State Park, Hookstown. The day-long workshop covering the collection of maple sap, boiling process and the processing of syrup into candies and sugar. It will focus on small scale evaporation methods and conclude with a pancake dinner sampling a variety of whole grain pancakes and fresh maple syrup.
Is maple sugaring with the trees in your backyard the next new skill you'll master?March 12-13 - Somerset County Maple Weekend Taste and Tour at nearly 2 dozen maple farms and camps offering tours, demonstrations, activities, samples of a wide variety of maple products and products for sale.
Maple 12-13 – Northwest Pennsylvania Maple Association 20th annual Taste & Tour Weekend at about 20 maple sugaring operations, including a high school-based sugarhouse, throughout the region. The maple farms and camps will offer tours, demonstrations of traditional and modern maple sugaring techniques and equipment, activities for kids, wagon rides, samples of products, and products for sale.
March 19-20 - Maple Weekend of the Potter-Tioga Maple Producers Association at 22 participating farms across Potter and Tioga Counties. The farms offer tours, demonstrations and the finest in pure maple products, and visitors learn about the interesting story of each farm and the unique processes developed by individual producers.
March 26-27 - Maple Harvest Festival, Shaver's Creek Environmental Center, Petersburg. The festival includes programs and demonstrations on maple sugaring from Native American and colonial times to the present day, pancake breakfast, live birds of prey and reptile shows, live music and storytelling. Tickets must be purchased in advance.
April 23-24, 27-May 1 – 75th annual Pennsylvania Maple Festival, Meyersdale, which has dubbed itself "Maple City USA." The festival includes a Maple Queen, parade, pancake shack, demonstrations, product samples and sales, quilt show, truck and motorcycle show, car show, Maple Race run and walk, horse-pulling contest and more.
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.