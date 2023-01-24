DANVILLE — Members of the Montour Area Recreation Commission (MARC) approved at Monday night’s meeting, a 2023 total budget of $508,370 for all operations and sites.
MARC Director Bob Stoudt said “$149,000 is budgeted for the Montour Preserve and $250,000 is budgeted for the construction of the Hopewell Park Pump Track.”
The 2023 budget has been cut 9 percent from last year’s budget.
Notable budget cuts include $10,000 at the Montour Preserve, the cancellation of the Humdinger Trail Races and the Chili Challenge, and a combined cut of 27 percent for payroll. Cuts were necessary because donations have slowed and MARC has failed to attract new sponsors and supporters, Stoudt said.
Monday’s meeting was the organization’s annual reorganization meeting.
The 2022 Board Officers were all reelected to the same positions for 2023, including Tyler Dombroski, chairperson, Dr. John Bulger, vice-chairperson/treasurer, and Chris Johns, secretary.
“We adopted a new code of conduct as part of a larger resolution addressing parliamentary procedures, public comment rules, and other administrative matters,” Stoudt said. “The code of conduct was largely based upon the model document that was recently proposed by the Columbia Montour Chamber of Commerce.”
MARC’s major priority for 2023, Stoudt said, is to construct the new pump track at Hopewell Park in Mahoning Township.
“We have been working on the permitting and engineering for the project and hope to be able to begin construction this summer, hoping to complete the project before the end of the year,” he explained.
MARC’s other key priority is to find funding needed to complete a backlog of infrastructure maintenance projects at the Montour Preserve, Hess Recreation Area and other sites.
Park visitation has significantly increased since 2020, Stoudt noted, but funding has not kept pace and many of the roads, parking lots, and other infrastructure are in need of repair.
“At this point, we have more than $577,000 in unfunded maintenance needs,” Stoudt said.
In other news, MARC will host a hike at the Montour Preserve on Sunday, Feb. 5, from 2 to 4 p.m. More details are available at https://fb.me/e/2lE7ce79t
MARC will be hosting the 2023 Montour Preserve Maple Sugaring Open House on Saturday, Feb. 25, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. More details are available at https://fb.me/e/2deFaflrV.