Marc K. Bidelspach, 61, of Northumberland, passed away Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, at his home with his middle school sweetheart, his wife, Lisa, by his side. Marc and Lisa were married in 1981.
He was born Sept. 17, 1960, a son of Erlene (Kepner) Bidelspach and the late Alan “Pat” Bidelspach.
Marc graduated from Shikellamy High School with the Class of 1979.
From 1996-2021, Marc owned Laughters Bar in Sunbury. He also worked for ABF Freight trucking and as an independent dry wall contractor.
Marc was involved in several local fire companies including Northumberland Hook & Ladder, Northumberland Fire Co. No. 1 and the treasurer for Sunbury Hook & Ladder.
He enjoyed spending time at his cabin with his wife and dog. Throughout his life, Marc had a love for the outdoors, animals, hunting, fishing, travel, and his family.
In addition to his wife and mother, he is survived by his son and daughter, Ryan Bidelspach and wife Lindsay Bidelspach and Niki Long and husband Colin Long; three grandchildren, Max, Sutton and Macie; one sister, Terri L. Echols, of Selinsgrove; and one brother, Pat, of Tucson, Arizona.
He was preceded in death by his father, Alan “Pat”; and one brother, William, of Cypress, Calif.
A private celebration of life gathering will be held for close family.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Christ United Methodist Church, King Street, Northumberland or Mostly Mutts of Sunbury.
Arrangements are by the Epler Funeral Home, Northumberland.