Marcella Ream, 97, went to meet her Lord and Savior, Sunday, May 20, 2021, at The Manor at Penns Village, Selinsgrove.
Born Jan. 30, 1924, in Sunbury, she was a daughter of the late Raymond and Clemmie (Reichenbach) Nevius.
Marcella graduated from Sunbury High School in 1942. She married Harry Ream on June 16, 1946. She went on to business school and worked for the Naval Depot in Camp Hill, did much traveling in her work and retired from the Naval Depot.
Marcella loved to travel, play the piano and organ, enjoyed reading, making ceramics, painting, and being with her family. After retiring she and her husband moved to Florida and enjoyed golfing, bowling, and was very active with her new friends.
Surviving are 11 nieces and nephews, Don, Janet, Carol, Bob, Ruthie, Joyce Ann, Linda, Jerry, Shirley, Pam, Norma; and by many great- and great-great-nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Harry; her brother, Raymond; and sisters, Jean Paul, Estella Klingman, Joyce Marks; and nephews, Joey Klingman and Raymond “Buddy” Nevius.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite charity in her honor.
Private funeral arrangements will be made by the family.
Arrangements are by the Jerre Wirt Blank Funeral Home, 395 State St., Sunbury.