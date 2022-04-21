Marcella Robins, 93, of Drums, went to her eternal home on Thursday, April 21, 2022, after a brief stay at Allied Services Hospice Care.
She was born April 13, 1929, in Hummels Wharf, a daughter of the late Leon R. and Izora (Yeager) Hand.
In 1946, Marcella wed the love of her life, Cecil, who preceded her in death Aug. 22, 2005.
Marcella was a loyal servant to God, first and foremost. She loved sharing the love and word of our savior, Jesus. In her younger days, she often sang in her church, Calvary Tabernacle, Northumberland, and taught Sunday school. In 1976, she went to Jerusalem to see the place that Jesus died, was buried and rose again on what would be a trip of a lifetime. In addition to spending time with her grandchildren, her other favorite pastimes included sewing, crafting, painting, and doing ceramics with her sister and best friend, Clara.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Tina Marie; infant twin daughters, Arabella and Marcella; four sisters, Clara Boone, June Rowe, Lenora Bloom, and Naomi Douty; and three brothers, Robert, Charles, and Leon Jr. Hand. What a reunion it will be!
Marcella is survived by many loving family members including a daughter, Dianna Raup and her husband Charles Sr., Drums, with whom she resided; a son, James Robins and his wife Kristine, Dalton; two brothers, Dr. Ronald Hand and his wife Alice, of Bethel, Pa. and Dr. Terry Hand and his wife Lisa, of San Rafael, Calif.; and five grandchildren, Peter Rickert Jr. and wife Tara of Danville, Beth Shaud and husband Chris of Drums, Kelli Peterko of Sugarloaf, Tonya Mena and husband Tony of Goodyear, Ariz., Uriah Robins and wife Mel of Pittsfield, Ill.; 13 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. Marcella will be missed so dearly by all of them.
A private memorial will be held by the family.
In lieu of flowers or donations, please remind someone today that Jesus loves them.
Arrangements are by the Zweier Funeral Home, 157 Chestnut St., Sunbury.
Exodus 23:20: “See, I am sending an angel ahead of you to guard you along the way and to bring you to the place I have prepared.”