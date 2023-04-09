MONTOUR
Crest Haven Farm Market
Date: March 27
Town: Danville
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): 1. Pierogies with bacon, steak and meatballs observed for sale. Pierogies are from a non-USDA inspected facility. All packages containing meat were pulled from the freezer case.
DTA
Date: March 22
Town: Washingtonville
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): None
Danville Food Mart
Date: March 8
Town: Danville
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): 1. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration. Facility has strips on order; 2. Observed an accumulation of dust on the ceiling, front wall, and condensing unit in the walk-in cooler; 3. The handwash sink in the warewash area was blocked by equipment, utensils and dishes and not accessible at all times for employee use.
Danville High School
Date: March 8
Town: Danville
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): 1. Observed utensils with wooden handles. Wood is not smooth, easily cleanable and nonabsorbent.
Danville Primary School
Date: March 8
Town: Danville
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): 1. Observed utensils with wooden handles. Wood is not smooth, easily cleanable and nonabsorbent; 2. Observed dust and grease buildup on the hood and hood filters above the ovens on the dishwasher side of the kitchen.
Liberty Valley Intermediate School
Date: March 8
Town: Danville
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): 1. Observed utensils with wooden handles. Wood is not smooth, easily cleanable and nonabsorbent; 2. Observed dust buildup on the ceilings and wall opposite of the condensing unit in both the Walk-in cooler and freezer. There was also an accumulation of dust on the condensing unit fins on the backside of the units.
McDonald’s #06752
Date: March 8
Town: Danville
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): 1. Accumulation of ice from fan box dripping onto boxes of food in the walk-in freezer. The water is non-potable, and has a risk of contaminating the food; 2. Buildup of a gray, gummy residue on the interior surfaces of the mechanical dishwasher; 3. Observed dust on the ceiling and light fixtures in the walk-in cooler and also on the electrical wiring and conduit in the prep area; 4. Shutoff valve and chemical station installed downstream from the Atmospheric Vacuum Breaker on the closet mop-sink faucet. No shutoffs allowed downstream from an AVB without a bleeder valve. Bleeder valve on the kitchen mop-sink is installed correctly.
Mobil/Fatburger/Danville
Date: March 7
Town: Danville
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): 1, Flour, salt, sugar were not labeled in storage bin as to the proper contents of the bins; 2. Observed bags of ice stored directly on the floor in the ice walk-in freezer area, rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required; 3. Prepackaged subs, wraps and sandwiches are not labeled properly with the ingredients for the buns or the bread wraps; 4. Burgers are served raw or undercooked to the customer’s request; however, a written consumer advisory (on the menu, table tent, or placard) is not provided to the consumer; 5. Observed a buildup of old food and mold-like substance on the floor of the walk-in cooler, and also mold-like substance on the bottom of the racks of the shelving units in the walk-in cooler. Observed tile coming loose from the wall and a buildup of residue, including old towels, at the floor/wall juncture underneath the 3-bay sink; 6. Employee’s toilet room is not provided with a covered waste receptacle for sanitary napkins; 7. Employee’s toilet room does not have a self-closing door; 8. Observed chemicals being stored in warewashing area above clean food containers and on a storage rack for canned food items and food container on shelving above canned food and utensils.
Subway/Exxon/Food Shop #1
Date: March 7
Town: Danville
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): 1. Food employee observed in prep area, wearing a watch on arm; 2. Observed heavy dust accumulation on walls and racks in walk-in cooler on store side of the facility; 3. No sign or poster posted at the handwash sink in the men’s restroom to remind food employees to wash their hands.
Kachin International
Date: March 1
Town: Danville
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): 1. Food prep employee observed with a ring with a stone on finger during sushi prep; 2. acility is thawing vacuum packaged tuna under refrigeration; however, manufacturer’s label requires removal from vacuum packaging prior to thawing.
NORTHUMBERLAND
Ali Katz Food Truck
Date: March 31
Town: Sunbury
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): None
Schultz Outdoor Concessions
Date: March 23
Town: Coal Township
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): None
Ciro’s Restaurante Italiano
Date: March 22
Town: Watsontown
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): None
D&D Family Restaurant
Date: March 22
Town: Watsontown
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): None
Five Star program
Date: March 22
Town: Watsontown
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): None
The Well @ Christ Wesleyan Church
Date: March 22
Town: Milton
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): None
CVS Pharmacy
Date: March 21
Town: Mount Carmel
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): 1 Exterior door located in the Backroom area of the food facility has a gap underneath the door and does not protect against the entry of insects, rodents, and other animals.
Dollar General #2755
Date: March 21
Town: Mount Carmel
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): 1. Emergency exit door located in the backroom of the food facility has a gap along the bottom and does not protect against the entry of insects, rodents, and other animals; 2. Observed that there were not any paper towels available for hand drying in the rear of the two restrooms; 3. No sign or poster posted at the handwash sink in the front restroom area to remind food employees to wash their hands.
Friendly Choice Food Mart
Date: March 21
Town: Mount Carmel
Compliant: Out
Violation(s): 1. The Person in Charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this non-compliant inspection; 2. Observed 2- 1/2 gallon containers of Guers 2% Milk that had a sell by date of Mar 20; 3. Food facility is offering for sale, CBD gummies containing CBD, an unapproved additive; Food facility is offering for sale, CBD gummies containing CBD, an unapproved additive; 4. Observed Guers Iced Tea stored on the floor in the walk-in cooler area using cardboard to keep containers off the floor, rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required; 5. Observed that the 3 bay sink was not in operation at the time of the inspection due to leaking; 6. The handwash sink in the food prep area was blocked by cardboard trays and not accessible at all times for employee use; 7. Observed chemicals / pesticides being stored in the display area on shelving above packages of disposable cups.
Turkey Hill Minit Market #133
Date: March 21
Town: Mount Carmel
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): None
Turkey Hill Minit Market #191
Date: March 21
Town: Mount Carmel
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): 1. Observed ice build-up on the condenser pipes in the walk-in freezer, and also some on the boxes of food below the unit. This water is non-potable and could potentially contaminate food. The fins and pipes on the walk-in cooler condenser unit and the wall & fixtures near it were observed to have a dirt accumulation on; 2. Observed a Y-valve downstream from the atmospheric vacuum breaker. No shut-offs are allowed beyond the AVB without a bleeder valve. REPEAT VIOLATION.
Country Corner Cafe
Date: March 17
Town: Elysburg
Compliant: Out
Violation(s): 1. Food prep employee observed with watch on in kitchen on cookline; 2. No chlorine test strips to verify proper sanitizer concentration in mechanical dishwasher; 3. Self-closer on men’s restroom is not working properly; 4. No hand wash reminder signs for employees posted at hand sink in kitchen nor in restrooms; 5. Mouse droppings observed through kitchen at floor/wall juncture, on shelving, top of dishwasher and storage cabinet at prep line. All droppings to be cleanup and areas sanitized; 6. Person in charge is not monitoring the facility closely enough to fully comply with the Food Code; 7. Buildup of old food residuals and grime on floor under dishwasher; 8. Single-service containers being reused for further food storage; 9. Food facility has lost its certified food employee over 3 months ago and has not replaced the certified food employee as required; 10. The light intensity in the rear food preparation area and at handsink is not at least 50 foot candles; 11. Loose insulation exposed in hole in ceiling above chest freezer and exposed food was stored on top of freezer; 12. Bulk bag of potatoes not stored at least 6” off the floor in kitchen; 13. Wooden shelving in kitchen area is not painted or sealed to prevent moisture absorption.
Skill-A-Rama
Date: March 17
Town: Kulpmont
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): None
Turkey Hill Minit Market #129
Date: March 17
Town: Kulpmont
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): 1. Observed milk tubes not cut at 45 degree angle to allow proper drainage of fluids. Corrected on site; 2. Toilet rooms do not have a self-closing door.
Mid Town Bistro
Date: March 16
Town: Sunbury
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): None
Loyal Order of Moose #181
Date: March 10
Town: Sunbury
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): None
Grace Beck Elementary School
Date: March 9
Town: Sunbury
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): 1. Observed wooden handled utensils in the kitchen area. Wood is porous, and therefore will absorb moisture, etc; 2. Final rinse temperature gauge on the mechanical dishwasher only registered at 136 degrees. A thermal test strip was ran through the machine and it verified that that the final rinse plate surface temperature did reach 160 degrees; 3. The sanitation pressure on the hot water sanitizing warewashing machine in not set at an acceptable level (15 — 25 ppi). Kitchen manager agrees to wash and sanitize all equipment and utensils in the 3-bay sink until the mechanical dishwasher is corrected. Sanitarian will return for a follow-up visit.
Joseph Priestley Elementary School
Date: March 9
Town: Sunbury
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): 1. Observed wooden handled utensils in the kitchen area. Wood is porous, and therefore will absorb moisture, etc;
M M Food Mart
Date: March 9
Town: Riverside
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): 1. Heavy dust accumulation was observed on top of the Curtis Cappuccino machine; 2. No sign or poster posted at the handwash sink in the restroom area to remind food employees to wash their hands.
McGuigan’s Public House
Date: March 9
Town: Sunbury
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): None
Shikellamy High School
Date: March 9
Town: Sunbury
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): 1. Observed wooden handled utensils in the kitchen area. Wood is porous, and therefore will absorb moisture, etc; 2. Observed one working container in the prep area that was not marked with the common name of the liquid that was in the bottle. Bottle was discarded by the manager.
McDonald’s
Date: March 2
Town: Elysburg
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): 1. Y-valve with shutoffs and chemical dispensers installed downstream of the atmospheric vacuum breaker on the mop sink faucet. No shutoffs allowed downstream of an AVB without a bleeder valve.
Sheetz
Date: March 2
Town: Elysburg
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): 1. Prepackaged CBD gummies containing CBD which is an unapproved food additive; 2. Observed Y-valve with shutoffs and chemical station downstream from the AVB on the mop sink faucet. No shutoffs are allowed beyond the AVB without a bleeder valve; 3. No sign or poster posted at the handwash sink in the mens restroom area to remind food employees to wash their hands.
Turkey Hill Minit Market
Date: March 2
Town: Elysburg
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): 1. Observed condensate forming on the coolant line to the fan box in the walk-in cooler. No food or drink is to be stored under it until it is repaired; 2. The food facility does not have the original certificate for the certified food employee posted in public view; 3. Observed a Y-valve with a shutoff and chemical station downstream from the AVB on the mop sink faucet. No shutoffs allowed downstream from an AVB without a bleeder valve; 4. No sign or poster posted at the handwash sink in the restroom area to remind food employees to wash their hands.
Abrana Marie’s Taco Queen
Date: March 1
Town: Sunbury
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): None
SNYDER
County Line Restaurant
Date: March 16
Town: Richfield
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): None
Heimbach’s Country Store
Date: March 16
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): 1. Facility does not have an approved detergent-sanitizer for proper operation of the two-compartment sink. Owner will obtain de-sanitizer and appropriate test strips.
Old Mill Coffee House
Date: March 16
Town: Richfield
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): None
Original Italian Pizza
Date: March 16
Town: Richfield
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): None
Pit Stop
Date: March 16
Town: Richfield
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): 1. Observed 3 gallons of milk offered for sale to consumers past the manufacturers sell-by date. Corrected by voluntary disposal; 2. Food facility is using or offering for sale, sodas and other beverages containing Kratom, an unapproved additive. Corrected by voluntary detention and removal from customer point of sale. Discussed with PIC; 3. Observed deeply scored cutting boards not resurfaced or discarded as required at the cook line bain marie.
7M Beer Distributor
Date: March 15
Town: Hummels Wharf
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): None
Dollar General #16517
Date: March 15
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): 1. Severely dented distressed canned items observed in display area and intended for sale in the food facility.
Dollar General #8346
Date: March 15
Town: Middleburg
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): 1 Observed that the receiving door located in the backstock area of the food facility has a gap and does not protect against the entry of insects, rodents, and other animals.
Mid Penn Beverage
Date: March 15
Town: Middleburg
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): None
Dunkin Donuts
Date: March 11
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): 1. Interior of the ice chute of the ice machine, a food contact surface, was observed to have a pink slime-like residue and was not clean to sight and touch. Corrected; 2. Ceiling vents/tiles throughout the kitchen area, and the hoods above the oven area of the food facility are extremely dirty, dusty, and in need of cleaning.
Flea Flickers @ Susquehanna Mall
Date: March 11
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): None
Dairy Queen #41344
Date: March 6
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): 1. Observed ice building on the outside of containers underneath the condensing unit in the walk-in freezer. Due to water being non-potable, there is a risk of contamination. Manager has called for service on the unit.
Turkey Hill Minit Market #309
Date: March 6
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): 1. Observed an accumulation of dust on the fan guards, ceiling and conduit in the walk-in cooler; 2. Y-valve with shutoffs installed on mop sink faucet downstream of the atmospheric vacuum breaker. No shutoffs are allowed downstream from the AVB without a bleeder valve; 3. No sign or poster posted at the handwash sinks in the restrooms to remind food employees to wash their hands.
Hotel Middleberger
Date: March 3
Town: Middleburg
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): 1. Observed wet wiping cloths in bar area and service station, not being stored in sanitizer solution. Corrected on site; 2. Mechanical warewashing equipment had food reside buildup observed inside the slide doors and on top of the machine; 3. The can opener, a food contact surface, was observed to have food residue and was not clean to sight and touch; 4. Observed dish racks stored on the floor in back kitchen area.
IGA #051
Date: March 3
Town: Middleburg
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): 1. Observed raw beef patties stored above ready to eat sliced cheese at the meat display case. Corrected on site; Raw chicken was stored above potato salad (ready to eat food item) in the back walk-in cooler (meat and bakery item cooler); 2. Observed wet wiping cloths in Deli/Bakery area, not being stored in sanitizer solution; 3. Observed raw wood shelving in two walk-in freezers that are not sealed or painted; 4. The handwash sink located in the produce prep area does not have water a temperature of at least 100F; 5. An insect control device (hanging sticky fly strip) was hanging above the back produce prep area with potential to contaminate food, equipment, and / or utensils.
Butch’s Smokehouse Fixx
Date: March 1
Town: Middleburg
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): None
Old Trail Supply
Date: March 1
Town: Port Trevorton
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): None
UNION
Walmart #1644
Date: March 30
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): None
Wagging Tail Coffee Co
Date: March 16
Town: Allenwood
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): None
Pa Pa Dave’s Cotton Candy MMF3
Date: March 11
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): None
Snappy’s #516
Date: March 7
Town: Allenwood
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): 1. Observed wet wiping cloths in food prep area, not being stored in sanitizer solution of the correct concentration. Corrected on site; 2. The can opener, a food contact surface, was observed to have food residue and was not clean to sight and touch. Corrected on Site.
Cornerstone Kitchen
Date: March 3
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): None
Evangelical Community Hospital
Date: March 3
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): None
Natural Food & Garden Store
Date: March 3
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): 1. Observed pealing and chipped paint on the back wall of the egg cooler.