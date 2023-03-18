For The Daily Item
SELINSGROVE — Mike Maresca made the nearly seven-hour trip from his home in upstate New York worthwhile on Saturday afternoon at the season opener at Selinsgrove Speedway.
The Pottsdam, N.Y., native wired the field in the Short Track Super Series Modified feature, and won $5,000.
Joe Toth won the 602 Modified race.
Maresca used the pole position to rocket to the front of the Modified race, followed by Billy Pauch Jr., Ryan Godown, Pete Britten and Danny Creeden. Maresca fought off some early race restarts, and settled into the lead by 10 car lengths.
On lap 13, Godown, running third, suddenly slowed on the front stretch, and only some outstanding evasive driving by the trailing drivers avoided a massive pileup.
The caution flew almost immediately as Dylan Stoyer stopped on the speedway. Under caution, early race favorite Matt Sheppard pulled from the competition.
Maresca, starting on the outside of the double-file restart, maintained the slight edge over Pauch, but Alex Payne and Jeff Strunk used the restarts to their advantage as they slowly picked their way forward.
On lap 26, Maresca’s sizeable lead was again wiped out, this time when Danny Bouc’s racer rolled to a stop.
Maresca cruised the final 14 laps with no lapped traffic to pick up the win over Pauch, Matt Stangle, Payne and Creeden.
“We weren’t really sure what to expect with a new track but we didn’t want to overthink it,” Maresca said. “We just tried to stay focused and make small adjustments.”
On his mastery of the restarts, Maresca said, “There was a little bit of ground, up there, that was wet, and Billy is really good on restarts so we were playing some games, but there was a little bit of ground up there I could lean on. I knew Billy (Pauch) and Matt (Stangle) were closing in, near the end, so I changed my line into one and got a different angle and pulled away from them.
“It’s great to win the first race of the year. It just shows what good guys I have.”
Modified heat races were won by Godown, Jordan Watson, Britten, Alex Payne. The consolation race was won by Jimmy Horton.
The win was Maresca’s second in the STSS Series that on the East Coast.
The 602 Modified feature was immediately red flagged when a pile up in turn four blocked the track. Scott Hitchens rolled over in the middle of the pileup. No drivers were injured.
Tom Moore Jr moved to the front on the restart with last year’s champion — Toth — in tow. Kyle Smith, Matt Smith and Kyle Lileck were in the top five.
The cars ran to lap eight when there was another crash — this time with two cars going rolling over, and one car having the body ripped off. Again, no one was injured.
On the restart, Toth took over the top spot and pulled away for the win.
Moore, Kyle Smith, Brandon Edgar and Dylan Madden rounded out the top five.
602 Modified heats went to Edgar, Brandon Watkins, Toth, Paul Hartwig III and Dylan Madden. Stephen Kemrey and Greg Crooker won the consolations.