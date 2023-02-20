Another beautiful mother’s soul found her way home to the land of no pain and pure unconditional love — Mareta M. Digan, 86, of Lewisburg, entered into rest Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, at Rolling Hills Manor.
She was born Dec. 1, 1936, in Elkton, Va., a daughter of the late Paul Harner and Myrtle (Morris) Harner. On Nov. 16, 1956, she married Donald A. Digan, who passed away June 4, 2011.
She was a graduate and class valedictorian of Warrior Run High School class of 1954.
Mareta worked as a receptionist in the art department at Bucknell University.
In love, she is survived by Larry Digan, Donna Digan, Randy and Linda Digan and Ronnie Digan. As well as a host of grandchildren, nieces, nephews, friends and coworkers.
She was always loving and showed us all the beauty a mother has for her children. Her physical body could sustain her no longer. We will always love you Mama. A truly special child of God you were.
Family and friends are invited to the viewing from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22, and again from 10:30 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, at Adamo Funeral Home, 16 Walnut St., Mifflinburg, where the funeral will be held at 11.
Interment will be in Harmony Cemetery.
A special thanks to our cousin, and neighbor Clint and Amy Morris for always being there and being supportive and kind.
Our mother did not have the ability to speak at the end. I sat beside her daily and her one only recognizable word was MERCY. Definition of mercy... COMPASSION OR FORGIVENESS shown toward someone; whom it is within one’s power to punish or harm. So let’s remember Mom’s last words and let’s honor her and them today.
To share in Mareta’s online memorial, please visit www.adamofh.com.
Funeral arrangements are by Dominick T. Adamo Funerals · Cremations · Monuments, 16 Walnut St., Mifflinburg.