Margaret Anna Truckenmiller, 93, of Watsontown, passed away peacefully Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022.
Born April 15, 1928, in Gregg Township, Union County, she was a daughter of the late Elwood and Alice (Frantz) Yeagle. On Dec. 26, 1948, she married H. Robert Truckenmiller and they celebrated 58 years of marriage until his death on May 27, 2006.
She was a 1946 graduate of Watsontown High School and a homemaker all her married life.
She was a 72-year member of First Evangelical Lutheran Church, Watsontown and a 70-year member of the Order of the Eastern Star No. 282, Watsontown, where she was also a past-matron. She was a former member of the McEwensville Garden Club and the Watsontown Guild.
Margaret enjoyed baking for her family and friends and loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
Surviving are two daughters, Yvonne Arnold and her husband Michael, and Gayle A. Hagenbuch and her husband Leon; and a son, Gary E. Truckenmiller and his wife Kelly, all of Watsontown; seven grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren.
Preceding her in death besides her husband were two brothers, Horace and Edward Yeagle; and two sisters, Martha White and Frances Confer.
Family and friends are invited to a visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 26, at First Lutheran Church, 400 Main St., Watsontown, where the funeral will be held at 11 a.m. with her pastor, the Rev. James H. Fladland, and her nephew, the Rev. Timothy S. Truckenmiller, officiating.
Burial will follow in Watsontown Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions in her memory be made to either her church or to WGRC Radio, 101 Armory Blvd., Lewisburg, PA 17837.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Brooks Funeral Home and Cremation Svc., PC, 207 Broadway St., Turbotville. To share a memory or condolence with her family, please visit www.wfbrooksfuneralhome.com