Margaret Anne “Peggy” Tufts, 81, of Lewisburg, entered into rest Thursday, Sept. 29, 2021, at Buffalo Valley Lutheran Village.
She was born Jan. 27, 1940, in Erie, a daughter of the late William A. Tufts and Kathryn M. (Green) Tufts.
Surviving are a brother, William Tufts of Mifflinburg; and a nephew, Joseph Tufts of Mifflinburg.
Family and friends are invited to the memorial Mass at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 6, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 814 St Louis St., Lewisburg, with Father William Richardson as celebrant.
Interment will be in the Gate of Heaven Cemetery and Mausoleum, Erie.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Margaret’s memory may be sent to Parkinson’s Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131.
To share in Margaret’s online memorial, please visit www.adamofh.com