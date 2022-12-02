Margaret Ann “Peggy” (Maher) Stancavage, 90, of Shamokin, passed away on Thursday, December 1, 2022, after living a long and fulfilling life as a loving wife, mother, and grandmother.
Peggy was born on September 11, 1932, to William and Mary Maher in Shamokin.
She worked at Arrow Shirt Factory and Real French Cleaners, until she decided to stay home to take care of her husband and son throughout her remaining years.
In 1966, Peggy met Rich Stancavage in their hometown of Shamokin. Peggy and Rich were married on June 1, 1968, living life loving each other for over 53 years.
Peggy spent many years being active with the Friendship Fire Company, Shamokin, as a social member, where you would find her singing and socializing with everyone around her. She also enjoyed going to different places to play Bingo several times a week. Peggy enjoyed many years camping, with her husband, son, and many other family and friends, at Ideal Park and later at Little Mexico Campground.
Peggy was predeceased by four brothers; William Maher, Jack Maher, Paul Maher, Robert Maher, and two sisters; Rosemary Maher Kuczewski and Helena Maher Chiavaroli.
Surviving are her husband, Rich Stancavage; her son, Richard Stancavage and daughter-in-law, Lisa Stancavage of Lewisburg; three grandchildren, Samantha Stancavage of Shamokin, Alexander Sabo of Lewisburg and Justin Sabo of Lewisburg. She is also the aunt to several nieces and nephews, whom she loved and cared for deeply.
Funeral services will be announced and held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or Disabled American Veterans, organizations Peggy felt strongly about. Stephen A Chowka Funeral Home, 114 N. Shamokin St., Shamokin, is in care of the arrangements.