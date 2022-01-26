Margaret B. Hackenberg, 81, of Middleburg, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, in the emergency room at Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg.
She was born Feb. 12, 1940, in Towanda, a daughter of the late Myron and Emma (Bell) Pearce. She was married to Thomas L. Hackenberg who preceded her in death on April 19, 2012.
Margaret had operated a cleaning service for many years. She enjoyed watching Big Bang Theory on TV, watching the birds, and also cats and camping.
Surviving are two sons, David Hackenberg and his companion Glenda and John Hackenberg, all of Middleburg; a granddaughter, Miranda Hackenberg; one sister, Rose Botts of Lewisburg; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Family will receive friends from 6 to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 28, at the Hummel Funeral Home, 574 Hill St., Middleburg, followed by a celebration of her life at 7 p.m.
Contributions to honor Margaret's memory may be made to the American Heart Association, online at www.heart.org.