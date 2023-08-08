Margaret “Peggy” Barbarito, 72, passed away Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, at Holy Family Senior Living where she was receiving hospice care due to cancer.
A daughter of Henry and Margaret Mundorf, Peggy was born and raised in Queens, New York, where she graduated from Christ the King High School in 1968. Wherever life took her, she remained a formidable and particular woman with a good sense of humor and a knack for telling it like it is and never holding back her opinion.
Peggy earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Montclair State University and was a business manager for a number of years. After a stint in Oregon and settling in Wayne, New Jersey, for more than 10 years, she relocated to Lewisburg, Pa., with her mother and children in 1988.
Here, Peggy’s love of learning and literature led her back to school and a career in education. She earned a bachelor’s degree in English from Susquehanna University and a master of science in education from Bloomsburg University. Peggy spent 25 years as a beloved (and appropriately feared) English teacher and reading specialist at Southern Columbia Middle School. She also worked with students on publishing yearbooks and, while not generally sporty, was an avid fan of the Tigers football team. After retiring in 2015, Peggy taught English for two years at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional School.
As an educator, Peggy touched many lives. As her family and friends will tell you, spending time in Elysburg or neighboring towns with her meant meeting former students who eagerly approached with smiles, big hugs, and updates about their lives. These moments and her students’ successes brought her much pride and joy.
At home, she was an avid reader and accomplished cook, who loved nothing more than sharing hearty meals with family and friends, especially during the Christmas season. Peggy’s deep love for the holiday was evident to anyone who walked through her door in the winter months or took part in the annual feast.
Peggy is survived by her two children Michael Barbarito and Lauren (Barbarito) Churchill and their spouses Ashli Barbarito and Tim Churchill, who all remain bewildered that she hadn’t already penned her own obituary years ago. Oma will also be missed by her three grandchildren, Eveyln Churchill and Christopher and Ryan Barbarito, whose grammar will certainly take a nosedive. She is also survived by her extended relatives, the Barbarito family in the United States and the Mundorf family in Germany.
We are grateful for the patient, skilled, and compassionate care that Peggy received at St. Luke’s University Hospital, St. Luke’s Hospice, and Holy Family Senior Living in Bethlehem during the last few weeks.
As she wished, a small, private family service will be held and her ashes will be spread in nature’s beauty.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Peggy’s name can be made to St. Luke’s Hospice at www.slhn.org/development/ways-to-give/make-a-gift.