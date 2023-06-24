Margaret C. Carlough, 82, Riverside

Margaret Carol Carlough (“Carol”), 82, of Riverside, passed away peacefully on June 17, 2023, at Emmanuel Nursing Center in Danville, surrounded by her family. Carol was born on July 13, 1940, in Danville, the daughter of Dorothy Louise (Forney) and Harry Benson Stephens. She was a proud and active member of the Danville High School class of 1958.
Carol was married for 40 years to the Rev. Dr. William Leslie Carlough (“Bill”) and together they had many wonderful adventures including traveling around the world with students, family and friends, and hosting glamorous (and often last-minute) parties and teas for the community. Carol and Bill also loved to sail the Chesapeake Bay. Their love story was (and remains) one for the ages.
Carol was a loyal member of Mahoning Presbyterian Church, where she served as an elder and was a member of the Women’s Association. Carol was a diligent volunteer in the early years of the Danville Jubilee kitchen. Family members remember how she and Bill roasted seven turkeys on the same Thanksgiving Day that their granddaughter Caroline was born!
As an avid reader and a firm believer in the importance of literacy and cultivating a love of learning, Carol volunteered to read at the Riverside Elementary School in the 1970s, worked with Mr. John Nied in the Danville High School library during the 1980s, and was an active member of the board of the Thomas Beaver Free Library.
Carol loved collecting vintage items and took great pleasure in scouring thrift stores and antique marts in search of treasures to share with her friends and family. Carol was a self-proclaimed “eccentric” and her fun tea parties, games of dress up, elaborate storytelling, welcoming and warm home (which she often referred to as “Charlotte’s Tea Room” after her first-born grandchild), and enthusiastic love of life will be greatly missed.
Carol is survived by her daughters, Dr. Martha Christine Carlough of Durham, N.C., and Rebecca Robbins Crider of New York, N.Y. She is also survived by the pride and joy of her life, her five grandchildren, Dr. Charlotte Crider of Providence, R.I., Caroline Crider of New York, N.Y., Christian Crider of New York, N.Y., Kestrel Carlough of Portland, Ore., and Savannah Carlough of Portland, Ore. Carol is also survived by her brother Benson Lee Stephens of Danville, Pa., and Carolina Beach, N.C.
In addition to her parents, Carol was preceded in death by her husband Bill; her son, Leslie Carlough; her grandson, William Crider, and her first husband, Roger Clifton Robbins.
Relatives and friends are invited to a graveside service to be held on Saturday, July 1, 2023 at 10 a.m. at Fairview Cemetery, Danville, with the Rev. Graham Rogers officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to Mahoning Presbyterian Church or the Thomas Beaver Free Library.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Visneski Funeral Home, 42 W. Mahoning St., Danville, Pa., 17821. www.visneski.com